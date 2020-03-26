EN
    07:24, 26 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation expected March 26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected on Thursday March 26 in Kazakhstan, RSE Kazhydromet informs.

    15-20 mps wind, fog are predicted for Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mpd gusting to 25 mps is predicted for Baidibek area of Turkestan region.

    A dust storm and 15-20 mps wind gusting to 25 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region of the country.

    15-20 mps wind is also expected in North Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will blanket some parts of West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.



