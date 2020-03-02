Weather without precipitation expected March 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected on Monday, RSHE Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick, snowstorm are expected in some parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay regions. Strong wind of 15-20 mps is recast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola regions.

15-20 mps wind, black ice and fog are predicted for Karaganda region.

Dense fog patches will cover some areas of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions during night and morning hours. Wind in the areas will increase to 15-20 mps.

Wind of 17-22 mps gusting to 25 mps is expected to blow in Zhalanashkoly area of Almaty region. Foggy weather is forecast for Turkestan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions during morning hours.