    09:49, 16 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation expected Sat

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

    According Kazhydromet, strong wind of 15-20 mps with a dust storm is expected in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.
    Foggy weather is predicted for East Kazakhstan region.
    Water level fluctuations are forecast for the rivers of Ural, Yesil, Nura and in some rivers of Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay regions.
    Spills and flooding will continue in N Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions.

