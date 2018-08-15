Weather without precipitation expected today in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to observe today weather without precipitation, though rains accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are likely to hit the west, north-west and north of the country.

Patches of fog are forecast to blanket in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is to batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions. High heat is expected to scorch Karaganda region.



Extreme fire risk is in place for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.