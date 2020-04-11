Weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A large anticyclone will affect the major part of Kazakhstan’s territory, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Fog is expected during night and in the morning in Almaty region. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.

Wind intensification is expected to be 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions. Forecasters predict a thunderstorm in Zhambyl region.

Dense fog patches will cover some areas of Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.