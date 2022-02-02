EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    Weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 3-5

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists warn that weather mostly without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Precipitation, gusty wind and black ice are predicted for western Kazakhstan on February 5. Foggy conditions will be observed across the country starting Saturday.

    Temperature will dip as low as -20, -30°C in the east, northeast and center of Kazakhstan at night and daytime. No dramatic temperature fluctuations will be seen in the rest of Kazakhstan.


