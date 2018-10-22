Weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan, only the north of the country will see inclement weather and precipitation. Some parts of the country will observe gusty wind, patches of fog, ice slick, and blizzard, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.



Blizzard may hit Karaganda region.