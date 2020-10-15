Weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan. Gusty wind and fog will be observed in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Akmola, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

Fog will blanket portions of East Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Temperature will dip as low as 1-3°C in Almaty and Zhambyl regions at night.