Weather without precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for September 10 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the anticyclone, resulting in the weather without precipitation. Rain showers are forecast for the western and southern parts of the country as a result of weather fronts, while west Kazakhstan will see thunderstorm.

Fog and wind at 15-20 mps are to hit the country locally, while squall and possible hail are forecast for the west of the country.

Wind is to blow 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Karaganda regions as well as in Kyzylorda region at night and in Mangistau region at day time. Squall and possible hail are to hit locally West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Fog is forecast to blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions here and there at night and in the morning.

Temperature is to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius here and there in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions at night, while ground frosts with the mercury dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius are forecast for Kostanay region at night.

High fire hazard is to persist in Atyrau, most of Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, locally in Turkestan, Aktobe, and west of Almaty regions.