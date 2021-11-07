Weather without precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan Nov 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will observe scattered showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in parts of Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. It will bring dust storm to the center of Kyzylorda region. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Fog is forecast to blanket parts of Zhabmyl, and Turkestan regions at night and early in the morning.