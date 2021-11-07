EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:12, 07 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan Nov 7

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will observe scattered showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in parts of Zhambyl, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. It will bring dust storm to the center of Kyzylorda region. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Fog is forecast to blanket parts of Zhabmyl, and Turkestan regions at night and early in the morning.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!