Weather without precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan Oct 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that weather without precipitation will settle in in most parts of the country on Saturday, October 16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that the country will see weather mostly without precipitation thanks to an anticyclone. Scattered rains are to douse the west and northwest of Kazakhstan. Patches of fog will be observed in northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 22-27 mps and sometimes 30 mps in parts of Almaty region.

Fog will blanket northwest of Akmola, north of Kostanay, north and southeast of North Kazakhstan, west and north of East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.