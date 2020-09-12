Weather without precipitation forecast for most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday. Only the west and east of the country will observe scattered showers with thunderstorms and patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan. Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions. Fog will blanket parts of East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

Temperature will dip as low as 1-3°C in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions at night.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, parts of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, west of Almaty and Zhambyl regions.