Weather without precipitation forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on August 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the country today, August 20. Rains are expected only in northern, central and eastern parts of the country.

According to the information, Akmola, Kostany, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions will have fog early in the morning and strong wind during the day.

South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will also have windy weather today.

Zhambyl and Kyzylorda region will have strong wind and dust storms in spots.

Strong heat is expected in Aktobe, Karaganda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions today.