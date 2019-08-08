Weather without precipitation forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on August 8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Kyzylorda region.

Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan regions early in the morning. Chances of squall and hail will be high in the region as well.

Fervent heat will scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will linger over Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.