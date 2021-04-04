Weather without precipitation forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on April 4, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket portions of Zhambyl, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. Meteorologists predict that hail may hit Turkestan region.

Ice slick will cover roads in Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions.