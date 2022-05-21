EN
    10:11, 21 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation forecast for northeast, center of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan will brace for torrential showers, thunderstorms, hail, squall and gusty wind. Only the northeast and center of the country will see fair weather, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind ranging between 15-20 mps and 23-28 mps will batter parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Mangistau regions.

    Chances of squall will be high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions.

    Hail is forecast to hit Aktobe, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

    Thunderstorm is expected in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions.

    High fire hazard is likely to persist in parts of East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.


