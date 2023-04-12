EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:29, 12 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 12

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will stay under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure today, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Western, southern, and southeastern regions only will see rain and snow today. A strong wind will hit across the republic. Thunderstorms are forecast in the southern and southeastern parts. Dust storms are predicted for the western regions. Fog will blanket northwestern and central areas.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!