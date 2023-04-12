Weather without precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will stay under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure today, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western, southern, and southeastern regions only will see rain and snow today. A strong wind will hit across the republic. Thunderstorms are forecast in the southern and southeastern parts. Dust storms are predicted for the western regions. Fog will blanket northwestern and central areas.