    09:55, 29 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 29

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A vast anti-cyclone will bring partly sunny weather to Kazakhstan on August 29, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Northwestern regions, mountainous areas of southeastern regions only will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Gusting wind is forecast in some areas.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, in western and eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions, and in northern and eastern areas of West Kazakhstan region.

    Scorching heat will grip most areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, as well as western and southern areas of Aktobe region.



    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
