Weather without precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan September 15. Local showers and strong wind will strike western and eastern parts of the republic.

According to the Kazakh Meteorological Service, some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions will be hit by fog. Strong wind (15-20 meters per second) is forecast in Pavlodar region. Fog and strong wind (15-20 meters per second) is expected in some areas of East Kazakhstan region. Freeze warning is issued for Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.