Weather without precipitation forecast in most of Kazakhstan Oct 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 17. Only the west of the country will see scattered showers. Fog will blanket northern and eastern Kazakhstan, while bleak wind is expected in southern, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mp will blow in the southwest, northeast of Zhambyl, center of Kyzylorda, and southeast of Mangistau regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

North of Kostanay, west and east of North Kazakhstan, west and north of East Kazakhstan, north of Pavlodar, and southeast of Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.