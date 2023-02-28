EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 28 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation forecast in most regions Feb 28

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for February 28, 2023, Kazinform reports.

    Most areas of the country will stay under the impact of the vast anti-cyclone, due to which no precipitation is forecast today. Western and northern regions will be affected by the Atlantic cyclone and will see precipitation (rain and snow) and ice slick. Blizzards will hit northern parts.

    Foggy and windy conditions are expected across the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!