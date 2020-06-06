Weather without precipitation forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will rule the day in some regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday. The west and east of the country should brace for occasional showers with thunderstorms, squall, and hail. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions. 15-20 mps wind is expected in parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of fog, hail, and squall will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Karaganda, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, south of Aktobe regions.