    09:37, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Dec 1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow, black ice, and blizzard are expected in western Kazakhstan on Wednesday, December 1. Most of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Aktobe, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will coat roads in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.


