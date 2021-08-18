EN
    11:44, 18 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan midweek

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, no precipitation is expected countrywide on August 19-21.

    Occasional showers, hail and gusty wind are set to hit eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Temperature will climb +23, +30°C in the north, up to +25, +40°C in the south and southeast and +17, +35°C in the center and east of the country.

    Hot weather will persist only in western Kazakhstan where mercury will go as high as +32, +41°C.


