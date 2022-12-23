EN
    12:26, 23 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation in store for Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Most of Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    The national weather agency says that most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on December 24-26. Only northern and eastern Kazakhstan should brace themselves for snowfall, blizzard and stiff wind. Black ice will coat roads in the north and fog is expected to blanket the south and southeast of the country.

    Slight temperature fluctuations are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to dip as low as -15, -23°C in eastern Kazakhstan and -10, -25°C in northern, northwestern and central Kazakhstan.


