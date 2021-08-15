Weather without precipitation in store for most of Kazakhstan Aug 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan today, August 15. Only eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

It may hail in Almaty ad Zhambyl regions.

Parts of Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will scorch Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and some areas of Akmola regions.