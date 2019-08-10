Weather without precipitation in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Aug 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, August 10. Only the north, east, southeast and west of the country will observe occasional showers with thunderstorms, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Almaty, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

Patches of fog will blanket parts of Pavlodar region at night.

Fervent heat is forecast for scorch Almaty, Atyrau and parts of West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

High fire hazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, parts of Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions