    09:15, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation in store for W Kazakhstan

    weather forecast
    Photo: Muktor Holdorbekov/Kazinform

     Weather without precipitation is in store for western Kazakhstan today, September 28, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet. 

    Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most of Kazakhstan, especially the south and center of the country.

    Chances of fog will be high across Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning, while gusty wind will batter eastern part of the country.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Turkistan, as well as center, east and south of Kyzylorda region.

    High fire hazard is also expected in Zhambyl, south of Karaganda and Ulytau, north of West Kazakhstan regions.

