Weather without precipitation predicted for Kazakhstan Mar 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that weather without precipitation is to stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

A mix of rain and snow is likely to hit the west and southwest of the country.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Mangistau region bringing dust storm to the area. 15-20 mps wind will batter West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Atyrau, Turkestan, and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of ground blizzard will be high in Akmola region.

Ice slick will cover roads in West Kazakhstan region.