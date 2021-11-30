Weather without precipitation predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, November 30. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for western Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions. Only in some parts of Almaty region gusts of wind will reach 23-28 mps.

Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Motorists and pedestrians should use caution on roads in West Kazakhstan region because of black ice.

Fog will blanket Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.