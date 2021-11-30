EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:44, 30 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 30

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, November 30. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for western Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions. Only in some parts of Almaty region gusts of wind will reach 23-28 mps.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Motorists and pedestrians should use caution on roads in West Kazakhstan region because of black ice.

    Fog will blanket Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!