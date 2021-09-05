Weather without precipitation predicted for most of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms are expected in western, northwestern and northern Kazakhstan on September 5, Sunday. Most of the country will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorms are in store for Kostanay, Akmola, Turkestan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, east of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, south, southwest and north of Kostanay, southwest of Karaganda, center and south of Almaty, south of East Kazakhstan, southwest of Akmola, and center of Pavlodar regions.