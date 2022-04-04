Weather without precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan 4 Apr

EN
    07:16, 04 April 2022 | GMT +6

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on 4 April. Occasional showers will douse the west, southwest and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through Akmola, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may strengthen up to 22-28 mps in southwest of West Kazakhstan, most of Atyrau and Mangistau, in the north and west of Almaty and north and west of Kostanay regions.

    Dust storm and thunderstorm are expected in parts of Mangistau region.

    Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.


