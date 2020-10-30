Weather without precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather mostly weather precipitation is forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday, October 30. Only the northeast and east of the country will observe a mix of rain and snow, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Turkestan regions. It will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

It will be slippery on roads in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan region.