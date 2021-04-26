Weather without precipitation predicted in most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydomet.

Inclement weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast for the north of the country. Fog and gusty wind will persist in some parts of Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, and Kostanay. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

Portions of Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Atyrau, and Kostanay will be steeped in fog.