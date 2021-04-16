Weather without precipitation to linger in Kazakhstan on Apr 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country will be still under the influence of the huge anticyclone, resulting in the weather with no precipitation. Only the south, southwest are to expect thunderstorm in places due to the weather fronts. Occasional fog and wind are also forecast, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl and Turkestan regions are to brace in places for 15-20mps wind.

North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are to see locally fog as well as 15-20mps wind in the morning.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district is to see 15-20mps wind to hit in places.

Fog is to blanket here and there Kostanay as well as Mangistau, Atyrau regions at night and in the morning.