EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 16 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitation to linger in Kazakhstan on Apr 16

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country will be still under the influence of the huge anticyclone, resulting in the weather with no precipitation. Only the south, southwest are to expect thunderstorm in places due to the weather fronts. Occasional fog and wind are also forecast, Kazinform reports citing the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

    Zhambyl and Turkestan regions are to brace in places for 15-20mps wind.

    North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are to see locally fog as well as 15-20mps wind in the morning.

    Almaty region’s Alakolsk district is to see 15-20mps wind to hit in places.

    Fog is to blanket here and there Kostanay as well as Mangistau, Atyrau regions at night and in the morning.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!