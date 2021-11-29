Weather without precipitation to persist in most of Kazakhstan Nov 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Monday, November 29. Only the west of the country will see a mix of rain and snow and icy roads, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog is set to blanket mountainous areas of Zhambyl as well as north of West Kazakhstan, south of Turkestan, north of Mangistau, Kostanay, west and center of Atyrau regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through East Kazakhstan region. In parts of Zhambyl and Almaty regions gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps.

Meteorologists warn pedestrians and motorists in West Kazakhstan region of black ice coating the roads there.