    07:31, 24 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Weather without precipitations expected Tue

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is expected to face today weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    Kazakh capital city is set to face today weather without precipitations, wind of 2-7 m/s, with mercury reading 6-8 degrees of frost. Variably cloudy.

    Air temperature is to drop to 2-4 degrees of frost in Almaty, wind speed to make 5 m/s. Variably cloudy.

    No precipitations is forecast for Shymkent, wind is to blow at a speed of 8-13 m/s. air temperature is to stand at 2-4 degrees of Celsius. Variably cloudy.

    It is partly cloudy in Aktau, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Taraz, Turkestan, Uralsk, Ust Kamenogorsk. No precipitations are expected today.

