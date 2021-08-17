Weather without precipitations forecast for Kazakhstan Aug 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set today to enjoy weather without precipitations, while thundershowers are to forecast to batter the country’s east. High wind, dust storm, and fog are expected locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, locally high wind, and fog are expected to batter today East Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms, dust storm are to sweep through mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Pavlodar region is set to wake up to thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Almaty, Karaganda regions locally.

High wind is expected to roll through Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog is to blanket North Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.

Fervent heat is to grip Atyrau, locally West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

Fire threat remains high locally in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.