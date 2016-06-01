Website dedicated to 80th anniversary of Poles' deportation launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A web portal 1936-2016.kz dedicated to the 80th anniversary of deportation of Poles to Kazakhstan was launched by Kazinform News Agency's editor Rinat Dussumov.

"80 years ago the first wave of Polish citizens from Western Ukraine was deported to North Kazakhstan. The fundamental idea behind the website is try to perverse the memory of those days. What we want to do is to share stories of those people who were deported to Kazakhstan and their children who were born on the Kazakh land," Rinat Dussumov said.



In his words, the mission of the project is not only to inform, but to nurture tolerance and patriotism among young Kazakhstanis, to preserve historical heritage and cherish inter-ethnic accord in Kazakhstan.



"The website is unique because it is the first attempt to collect stories of the witnesses of political repressions of Poles in one place. It is an archive and a museum in one place. It will contain names, facts, biographies, documents and photos. Presently we are collecting information," Rinat Dussumov added.



"I will be grateful to everyone who wants to support this initiative. Volunteers and those who want to collect the information about deportees residing in Kazakhstani villages and auls are welcome," he added.



Kazinform News Agency will be the media partner of the project.