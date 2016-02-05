Website dedicated to parliamentary elections launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The website dedicated to the snap elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan began its work - www.election2016.kz. It was presented at the CCS media briefing today.

The web resource has all the information about the political parties of Kazakhstan, nominated candidates, news of the election campaign and the section of social surveys.

"The purpose of the website is to collect all the information about the upcoming elections and discussions around this event. The web resource allows people to send their news articles to the site to be posted later," one of web developers of the resource Bauyrzhan Sadiyev told.

Besides, the hashtag #sailau2016 is widely used on social networks in discussions of the upcoming elections. Besides, the web resource has its Youtube channel that features videos related to the parliamentary elections of Kazakhstan this year.