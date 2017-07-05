Wedding boom hits Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 40 newlywed couples have visited EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the organizers, such events have become a heart-warming tradition among the residents of the capital.

Because of popularity and originality, this has already been the 10th ceremony in 2017.

"EXPO-2017 is an excellent opportunity to make the most important day in the lives of those, who register a marriage, unforgettable. We regularly hold such events. So many children have already been born, but couples always remember that day. All the couples decided to participate in this event on their own. Over the last 5 years, this has been a record number of couples. The City Government has conducted similar events for the 10th year in a row. This year, Astana hosts the EXPO. It is also a significant event for our newlyweds since they get married in the year of the EXPO. This is the event they will later tell about over the entire life," said one of the organizers, Ryskul Talgabayeva.

Then, the young couples will go to Atameken Monument for their solemn wedding ceremonies.