    08:40, 23 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Wednesday to be celebratory holiday for all employees, students in Saudi Arabia

    None
    RIYADH: Wednesday has been announced as a celebratory holiday for all employees and students in Saudi Arabia after the national team won a World Cup match against Argentina on Tuesday, The Arab News reports.

    King Salman approved a suggestion made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team’s victory with a holiday.

    All public and private sector employees and students at all educational stages will be given a holiday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

    The Kingdom’s Ministry of Education said any exams scheduled for Wednesday would be postponed to Dec.7.

    The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul also announced that it would suspend trade on Wednesday and resume on Thursday in light of the public holiday.


    Photo: arabnews.com


    World News
