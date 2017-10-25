Wednesday weather forecast: snowstorms, in the north and center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, frontal passage will cause precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan. Only in the west and south is it going to be dry. Forecasters warn of the winds strengthening across Kazakhstan, as well as sleet and snowstorms in the northern and central regions.

In Akmola, North-Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, winds will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting at times up to 23-28 m/s. Snowstorms and sleet are possible. North Kazakhstan region will also see fog.

Winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s across most of Kostanay and Karaganda regions' territory. Wind gusts in Kostanay region will reach 23 m/s. Patchy fog, sleet and snowstorms are expected.

In some parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan, as well as overnight in South Kazakhstan and in the afternoon in Atyrau regions winds are expected to reach 15-20 m/s. Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region on Wednesday.

Patchy fog in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.