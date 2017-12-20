EN
    07:21, 20 December 2017

    Wednesday weather forecast

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 20, no precipitation is expected in most of Kazakhstan except for the south and southeast of the country, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

    The areas near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will see patchy fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with 23-28 m/s gusts.

    Patches of fog and icy surfaces are predicted in South Kazakhstan region. Besides, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

    Patchy fog is also expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. In addition, it will be slippery in Zhambyl region.

     

