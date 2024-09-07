Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. President's Address 2024: To make Kazakhstan a convenient and safe country

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the key priorities for Kazakhstan's development in 2024, focusing on creating a safer and more convenient environment for citizens.

2. Kazakh President inks decree to hold national referendum on NPP construction

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to hold a national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant on October 6, 2024.

3. We are ready to share our experience and knowledge: Asia-Pacific ministers gather in Astana to discuss digital inclusion and innovation

Ministers from across the Asia-Pacific gathered in Astana to discuss digital inclusion and innovation. Delegates from more than 30 countries, technology industry experts and civil society representatives discussed ways to overcome the digital divide and strengthen cooperation in the digital development of the region.

4. The Future of Kazakhstan’s Financial Sector: Insights from Astana Finance Days

At the Astana Finance Days, experts discussed the future of Kazakhstan’s financial sector, emphasizing the importance of modernization and sustainable practices. The forum highlighted key challenges and opportunities, particularly in areas like fintech and regulatory reforms.

5. Kazakh capital to open National AI Center in 2025

Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address the President of Kazakhstan tasked to actively introduce the AI technology to the e-government platform.

6. Kazakhstan suggests opening UN Digital Solutions Centre

Kazakh Prime Minister suggested opening in Kazakhstan the United Nations Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in the Asia-Pacific Region. The Centre will become a key catalyst for the development of efficient regional cooperation and reduce the digital gap between the nations.

7. Kazakhstan soars in official medal standings at Paralympic Games after 2nd gold

After taking the second gold Kazakhstan soared in the official medal standings from the 49th to the 34th spot. Kazakhstan took two gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the ongoing Paralympics.

8. The Tazy breed has been recognized by the International Canine Federation

The Tazy breed has been officially recognized by the International Canine Federation. The Tazy, known for its speed and endurance, is a symbol of Kazakh traditions and now holds an official place in the global canine community.

9. Over 7,000 flood-affected families provided with new housing in Kazakhstan

More than 7,000 families affected by severe flooding in Kazakhstan have been provided with new housing. 5,313 houses and apartments have been purchased on the secondary market and 2,080 new houses have been built.

10. V World Nomad Games: Five ethno-villages to open in Astana

As part of the V World Nomad Games, five ethno-villages will be set up in Astana, offering a unique cultural experience for visitors. Ethno-villages will be open to the public in the Qazaq Yeli monument territory, Ataturk Park, Baiterek monument and Central Park between September 6 and 14.