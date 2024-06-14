Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Republic of Korea committed to moving hand in hand towards brighter, more prosperous future with Kazakhstan - Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized commitment to strengthening ties with Kazakhstan, aiming for mutual prosperity and collaboration in various sectors including digital transformation, green energy, and infrastructure.

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented most promising areas of cooperation with South Korea at Kazakhstan-Korean business forum

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted key areas for cooperation with South Korea, such as energy, mining, digitalization, and healthcare, during the Kazakhstan-Korean business forum, fostering economic and technological partnerships.

3. Astana hosts launch of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform

Astana hosted the launch of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform, aiming to enhance connectivity between Europe and Asia. The platform's mission is to connect Europe and Asia in 15 days or less.

4. Kazakhstan strengthens environmental cooperation with UN

Kazakhstan is strengthening its environmental initiatives in collaboration with United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), focusing on sustainable development, climate action, and environmental protection to address regional and global environmental challenges.

5. Kazakhstan's trade turnover with BRICS members exceeds USD 70 bln

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister participated in the BRICS ministerial session, discussing global issues and opportunities for collaboration, emphasizing Kazakhstan's strategic role in international trade and economic development. The forum was held under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”.

6. Head of State Tokayev chairs meeting on tourism promotion

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on promotion of tourism in the country, discussing strategies to attract more visitors, improve infrastructure, and promote Kazakhstan's cultural and natural attractions. Tokayev pointed to a failure in unraveling the tourist potential taking into account the country’s geographic location, diverse nature, rich and unique historic and cultural heritage.

7. Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships

Yevgeniy Fedorov of Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the Asian Continental Cycling Championships. This became his third consecutive win in this discipline.

8. Kazakh taekwondoka earns gold in Luxembourg

Samirhon Ababakirov earned a gold medal in Taekwondo at a tournament in Luxembourg. The Kazakhstani athlete won the competition in the weight class of 63 kilograms. This event marked his inaugural appearance following the Asian Men's Qualification for Olympic Games.

9. Two Kazakh films to vie for top honors at Shanghai Film Festival

Two Kazakh films were nominated for top honors at the Shanghai Film Festival. More than 3,700 applications from 105 countries and regions were submitted for competition and screening. 50 films from 29 countries were selected to vie for the Golden Goblet Awards in five nominations. 38 of which are world premieres.

10.Kazakhstan wins first-ever para table tennis quota spot for 2024 Paralympic Games

Kazakhstan secured its first quota spot for the 2024 Paralympic Games in para-table tennis. Ali Makhulbekov etched his name into history by earning the first-ever para table tennis quota slot.