Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Kazakhstan’s Constitution Day: A look at national and global constitutional facts

Kazakhstan celebrates Constitution Day. Kazinform correspondent invites readers to discover interesting details about the constitutions of Kazakhstan as well as other nations across the world.

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with 2024 Summer Olympic Games medalists

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently met with the medalists of the 2024 Summer Olympics. He expressed his support and appreciation for their hard work. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the win of the Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov adding that Kazakhstan is proud of him.

3. Paralympics 2024: Kazakhstan's medal prospects

Kazakhstan is optimistic about its medal prospects for the 2024 Paralympic Games. Kazinform News Agency invites to read about the achievements at previous Games and chances for medals this year.

4. Kazakhstan to spend 9.8trln tenge on social sector in 2025

The draft law “On the national budget for 2025-2027” was presented at the Government’s weekly meeting. The government plans to allocate 9.8 trillion tenge to the social sector in 2025.

5. 15th-century manuscript about Kazakh Sultan Zhanibek found in Istanbul

A 96-page manuscript written in 1334 was found in Istanbul, which includes gold-engraved hikmetes about the ancestors of Sultan Zhanibek - from Genghis Khan to the father of Uzbek Khan.

6. How Tenge is Made: A Report from the Mint of Kazakhstan

The article offers an inside look at how Kazakhstan's national currency, the tenge, is produced. It covers the minting process, the technology involved, and the security measures taken to ensure the currency's integrity.

7. Two gas processing plants are planned to be built at Kashagan and Karachaganak

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev, held a meeting on Monday with Peter Costello, Executive Vice President of Shell’s “Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas” division, and Ali Al-Janabi, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell in Kazakhstan, to discuss the further development of the Kashagan and Karachaganak oil fields.

8. Kazakhstan seeks to launch direct flights to US by 2025

Kazakhstan is working towards establishing direct flights to the United States by 2025.

9. Exhibition displaying Salvador Dali’s works opens in Astana

An exhibition featuring the works of the renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dali has opened in Astana. The event showcases some of Dali's most iconic pieces, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience his unique artistic vision.

10. Astana to host major CS2 esports tournaments in 2025 and 2026

Astana has been selected to host major Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) esports tournaments in 2025 and 2026. With a prize pool of $1.25 million per event, the competition promises to attract top teams from the global rankings, providing thrilling matches for local and international fans.