Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

All government agencies should learn lessons from flood consequences – President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev directs the Government, central and local executive authorities to cancel image-building and other events amid the ongoing flood crisis, aiming to conserve budgetary resources. Tokayev emphasizes the importance of learning from flood impacts for all government agencies.

“We need an early disaster warning system and professionals. Literally, on the fly, we took a decision to train hydraulic engineers,” said Tokayev.

Kazakhstan has been battling the consequences of the massive floods, the worst the country has seen in 80 years. As of April 19, more than 118.000 people have been rescued and evacuated.

Kazakhstan continues to battle floods as water expected to rise

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues its surveillance of the country's rivers and reservoirs through aerial surveys and drones as water levels are expected to rise amid the ongoing flood situation.

Floods impact five regions, with evacuations ongoing. Efforts include aerial surveillance, psychological support, and massive infrastructure reinforcements.

Kazakhstan’s landmark law criminalizing domestic violence: what’s next

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law on April 15 On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children, and On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences on ensuring women’s rights and safety of children.

Notable changes include penalties for bullying and cyberbullying of minors, prohibiting lighter punishments for violence against minors, and introducing life imprisonment for severe crimes against children.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign allied relations enhancement treaty

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 18-19. He had a packed schedule in Astana, meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and participating in the Supreme Interstate Council meeting.

A number of documents have been signed between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov signed the treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and the sixth resolution of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Supreme Interstate Council.

NCOC comments on Kazakhstan's claims against consortium

On April 17, Bloomberg published an article stating that Kazakhstan has increased its arbitration claims against international oil companies that develop the Kashagan oil field to over $150 billion, demanding compensation for lost profits in addition to the dispute over costs. The contracting companies consider they have acted in accordance with the country's law and regulations envisioned in the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement (NCSPSA), NCOC told Kazinform.

"The RoK and the contracting companies under the NCSPSA (except for the Kazakhstan national oil company subsidiary KMG Kashagan B.V.) have a number of disputes concerning the application of certain NCSPSA [the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement] provisions, which are subject to arbitration and expert determination under the NCSPSA," NCOC told Kazinform.

BRICS expansion into Middle East marks new order in global economy

On January 1, 2024, the BRICS association officially expanded to include several more countries. Kazinform set to explore what stands behind the BRICS and how the organization’s countries are trying to survive in the existing global financial system.

Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant in Atyrau region

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had a meeting with the heads of world’s leading petrochemical companies – President of China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC) Zhao Dong and Chairman of the Management Board of Russia’s SIBUR Mikhail Karisalov, on April 19.

The key issue of the meeting agenda is a joint construction of the first integrated gas-chemical complex on polyethylene production in Kazakhstan worth $7.7 billion tenge with the annual capacity of 1.25 million tons, which is expected to account for 1% of the total global capacities.

On April 18, KazMunayGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with SIBUR and Sinopec leaders to discuss the polyethylene plant.

Kazakhstan undertakes over 2,500 organ transplant operations in 10 years

This week, Kazinform digged deeper to explore the topic of organ transplant operations in Kazakhstan. The latest data from the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare shows that over the past 10 years, more than 2,500 organ transplant operations have been performed in Kazakhstan. 83% of all surgeries were performed using organs from living donors, while 17% were performed using organs from posthumous donors.

The development of the national system of organ donation and transplantation in Kazakhstan continues at an active pace.

Seven transplant centers and 40 donor organizations are operating in the country, which provide assistance in preparing a posthumous donor for multi-organ donation for transplantation.

TechnoWomen Forum in Astana fuels discussions on AI in Kazakhstan

This week, Astana hosted international TechnoWomen Central Asia: AI Future forum. The event brought together leading experts on artificial intelligence (AI) from business, government and the academic community. The main goal of the forum is to discuss the practical application of AI to improve the efficiency of business and government, as well as the development of new trends and opportunities for startups and projects.

“Not only for Kazakhstan, for the whole world, whoever goes further in the development of AI technologies will tomorrow dictate the terms on the international market in general,” Miraim Atanaeva, chief senior director of the Digital Government Support Center, told Kazinform.

Eurasian Book Fair takes place in Astana, gathering book lovers

The Eurasian Book Fair returned to Astana this week. The fair is a significant cultural event in the Eurasian space, uniting leading publishing, bookselling, scientific, educational and printing companies from Europe and Asia. The exhibition will run until April 21.

The main goal of the book fair is to popularize reading, form a reading culture, and present to potential readers and buyers the best modern range of book products from leading publishing houses, and new technologies in the field of book publishing and printing.