Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Kazakhstani Delegation for Paris Olympics Announced

Kazakhstan has announced its delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Kazakh delegation to Paris includes 149 athletes and coaches, five representatives of the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry, six members of the Sport Development Directorate, 10 National Olympic Committee officials, 23 doctors and massage therapists of the National Sport Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, and 16 media representatives.

2. Kazakhstan's Record of Olympic Success

Kazakhstan has participated in a total of eleven Olympic Games since gaining independence. There have been a total of five summer games and six winter games. With the majority of medals claimed at the Summer Games, Kazinform News Agency correspondent has compiled a comprehensive overview of Kazakhstan's impressive track record in the Olympics.

3. ADB Partners with KEGOC to Enhance Kazakhstan's Power Grid, enabling large-scale renewable power distribution

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is partnering with Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) to enhance the country’s power grid. This expansion will allow the integration of large-scale renewable power generation into the grid, reinforce and stabilize power transmission in the country’s south, and improve Kazakhstan’s energy security.

4. Investing in Digital Assets to be Possible Through Qazpost

JSC QazPost, the National postal operator of Kazakhstan, can now carry out fiat transactions with digital assets. The company was officially included on the list of organisations that can provide such services along with commercial banks (second-tier banks - STBs) in Kazakhstan.

5. Japanese Experts Inspect Hydraulic Structures in Kazakhstan

A team of Japanese experts has conducted inspections of hydraulic structures in Kazakhstan. The sides discussed the issue of automating and digitalizing hydraulic structures to ensure more effective fight against flooding such as installation of water level sensors. The experts of the Japanese Agency have already inspected hydraulic structures in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Abai regions.

6. Astana to Host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024

Astana will host the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in 2024. This event will attract top chess players from around the world. The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024 are set to take place at the Congress Center Astana, kicking off with an opening ceremony at Astana Amphitheatre on August 1, alongside a torch lighting ceremony of the 45th Chess Olympiad.

7. Kazakh Passport Rises in 2024 Henley Passport Index once again, highest in CA

Kazakhstan rose to 64th spot (+6) in the 2024 Henley Passport Index. According to the ranking complied by Henley & Partners, Kazakhstan was placed the highest in the Central Asian region, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access of 77 countries of the world.

8. Kazakhstan and Thailand Eye Deepening Trade-Economic Cooperation

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Arman Issetov, met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai. The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, to Thailand.

9. Rybakina on her withdrawal from 2024 Paris Olympics

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has announced her withdrawal from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to health issues. Rybakina expressed her regret at not being able to meet the expectations of her fans and emphasized the importance of focusing on her recovery.

10.Kazakhstani Schoolers Haul Medals in Math Olympiad in New York

Kazakhstani schoolers swept 29 medals, including two gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze ones, in the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad held at Columbia University in New York, bringing together contenders from over 50 countries.