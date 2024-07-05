Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

This week in Astana and beyond, Kazinform News Agency presents a roundup of the top headlines that shaped the past seven days in Kazakhstan.

1. Kazakhstan-China relations based on strong ties of friendship, common history and good neighborliness, President Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, gave Xinhua Agency a written interview, where he emphasized the robust friendship, common history, and good neighborliness underpinning Kazakhstan-China relations

2. SCO members sign key documents on cooperation, including Astana Declaration

At the SCO summit in Astana, leaders signed crucial agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in peace, development, anti-terrorism, energy, and environmental protection.

3. Expanding horizons: The rise of Kazakhstan - China cooperation

Kazakhstan and China are deepening their partnership across various sectors, highlighting significant progress and plans for further collaboration in trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges. Read the interview of sinologist Adil Kaukenov.

4. On the Year of Ecology, the Astana summit and tourism- an interview with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

Zhang Ming discussed the Year of Ecology, the Astana Summit, and tourism in exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency.

5. 2025 declared Year of China’s Tourism in Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping announced 2025 the Year of China’s Tourism in Kazakhstan

6. Astana showcases cultural and musical heritage of Kazakh people

Astana hosted events showcasing the rich cultural and musical heritage of Kazakhstan. A concert was held in honor of the Heads of State and heads of international organizations arrived in Astana to take part in the SCO summit.

7. Dimash Qudaibergen meets with UN Secretary General

Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen met with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, discussing issue of migration and the role of music in fostering international understanding.

8. Kazakhstan reveals tennis team roster for Olympic Games 2024

Kazakhstan announced its tennis team for the 2024 Olympic Games, featuring top athletes. Elena Rybakina World No.4, Yulia Putinsteva World No. 34, Alexander Bublik World No.23 and Alexander Shevchenko World No. 58 will compete in the men’s and women’s singles events, while Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will defend the country’s colors in the doubles’ events.

9. Whirlwind of flamenco and dombra in Astana

Astana hosted a cultural event blending Flamenco and traditional Kazakh Dombra music. This event was organized with the support of the Spanish Embassy in Kazakhstan and included outstanding musicians Amos Lora and Hito Maleta.

10.Kazakhstan ranks among Top 24 places to visit in 2024

Kazakhstan was recognized as one of the top travel destinations for 2024 and this year Almaty was included in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2024.